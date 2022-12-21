Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israel's first lady

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks in Abu Dhabi with Michal Herzog, Israel's first lady.

They discussed efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between the nations.

The meeting was held as both attended a concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra at the Emirates Palace Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday evening.

It was the first performance by the orchestra in the region.

Both the meeting and concert were attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and UAE Permanent Representative to the UN; and Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

The UAE and Israel have worked to bolster links since signing the landmark Abraham Accords in Washington in September 2020.

The UAE and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to enter into formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Since then, improved relations between the countries have led to the opening of embassies as well as significant economic investment in areas such as the diamond and tech industries.

In February last year, the UAE appointed its first ambassador to Israel.

In September, Sheikh Abdullah led a high-level UAE delegation on a visit to Israel to mark the second anniversary of the signing of the Accords.

