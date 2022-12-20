UAE announces holiday for private sector employees on January 1

New Year's Day will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the country

New Year's Day, which falls on a Sunday, will be a paid holiday for those still abiding by the old working week. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Sarah Forster
Dec 20, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

UAE officials have said that the next holiday in the Emirates will be on January 1 to celebrate the new year.

In a post shared online, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said Sunday, January 1, 2023, would be an official paid holiday in the country for all private sector employees.

As the holiday falls on a Sunday, it means many will not be working. However, those still abiding by the old working week will enjoy the paid holiday.

In 2023, the next public holiday is expected to be Eid Al Fitr in April, when residents can expect a four-day weekend.

For a list of suggestions on where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the Emirates this year, click here.

Updated: December 20, 2022, 9:02 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL