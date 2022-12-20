UAE announces holiday for private sector employees on January 1

UAE officials have said that the next holiday in the Emirates will be on January 1 to celebrate the new year.

In a post shared online, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said Sunday, January 1, 2023, would be an official paid holiday in the country for all private sector employees.

As the holiday falls on a Sunday, it means many will not be working. However, those still abiding by the old working week will enjoy the paid holiday.

In 2023, the next public holiday is expected to be Eid Al Fitr in April, when residents can expect a four-day weekend.

