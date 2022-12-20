Dubai court orders two men to pay Dh400,000 blood money after two women die in accident

Two men have been ordered by a court to pay Dh400,000 in blood money to the family of two women from Saudi Arabia who were killed in a car accident.

The incident happened in Al Barsha on July 3, and the verdict was issued on Monday. Four others were injured in the accident, police said.

Dubai Traffic Court was told the men, one from Bangladesh and the other from India, both 48, drove their cars recklessly on the day of the incident.

The Bangladeshi man stopped his car in the middle of a main road and began reversing. The Indian, who was in another car, failed to see the vehicle and rammed into it.

Both cars then hit a third car, with a family from Saudi Arabia inside.

Two women sustained severe injuries and died shortly after the collision, while four other family members were moderately injured. It was not revealed if the accused were injured.

Both drivers were referred to court on charges of causing wrongful death, causing injuries and damaging one another’s cars.

In court, the men denied charges against them and asked to be acquitted but were found guilty.

Judges ordered the suspension of the Bangladeshi man’s driving licence for three months.

He was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh320,000 in blood money to the family of the victims.

The driver from India was fined Dh2,000 and ordered to pay Dh80,000 in blood money.