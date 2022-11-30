Dubai Police warn motorists against reckless driving during National Day holidays

Dubai Police have warned motorists about reckless driving and breaking traffic laws during the country's 51st National Daycelebrations.

The most common offences committed by drivers in the UAE during the holidays are driving recklessly and endangering the lives of others, sudden stops in the middle of the road and performing stunts.

As the country gears up to celebrate National Day, Dubai's law enforcement officers will be sent to the emirate's main roads and junctions to ensure smooth traffic movement.

“Dubai Police set several scenarios and traffic plans to ensure traffic flow during the celebrations and crackdown the violators to reduce traffic accidents,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of the Dubai Police traffic department.

Police patrols will focus on JBR, Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, 2nd December, Al Khaleej, Al Ittihad, Al Muraqabat, Al Rigga, Oman roads Al Mamzar and Al Rashidiya areas.

“Officers will be deployed on all roads to avoid bad behaviours,” he said.

Reckless drivers who endanger the lives of other road users can be fined Dh2,000 ($544.50), have their vehicle impounded for 60 days and receive 23 black points, as per traffic law.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui said drivers should avoid decorating vehicles with "inappropriate stickers" to keep licence plates visible at all times.

“Motorists should keep the front and back number plates visible and avoid writing phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle as well as changing the vehicle’s colour,” he added.

Motorists will be fined Dh400 if the front and back plate number is covered or obscured and Dh500 for drivers who write phrases or place stickers on vehicles without a permit.

Motorists who carry more passengers than the capacity of the vehicle face a fine of Dh500 and four black points.

“People are not allowed to get out of the windows or the sunroof at any time,” Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

It is illegal to cover side windows, front or rear windscreens with stickers or a front sunshade.

Unauthorised rallies are prohibited during celebration days and motorists can be fined Dh500 and have their vehicle impounded for 15 days and four black points.

Drivers stopping in the middle of the road for no good reason can be fined Dh1,000 and receive six black points.

Members of the public can call 901 to report any breaches or use the ‘Police Eye’ service through the Dubai Police app.