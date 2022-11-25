Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to obey rules during National Day celebrations

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to follow rules during the country’s 51st National Day celebrations and parades.

Police said people will be allowed to decorate their vehicles appropriately to mark the occasion, from November 28 to December 6, but all decorations must be removed after this period.

Those who fail to do so will be penalised, although authorities did not reveal the fine amounts.

The force outlined 14 rules that must be adhered to by motorists during parades and celebrations.

These include not using spray paint on cars, not obstructing traffic or parking in undesignated areas.

People cannot change the colour of their vehicles, over-tint their car window glass, or obscure licence plates.

Drivers and passengers will not be allowed to leave their vehicles on roads with their engines running and pedestrians are urged to cross at designated areas only.

Read more UAE announces 51st National Day public holidays

Police said drivers and passengers should not be seated in the back of pick-up trucks, stick their heads out of windows or sunroofs and must avoid littering and performing stunts.

It said inappropriate writing and stickers on vehicles are not allowed and urged people to avoid taking part in random crowding and parades.

Riding horses or camels on roads is not permitted.

UAE National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi in 2021 - in pictures