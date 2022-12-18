Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omani Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Al Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is on an official visit to Oman, discussed the warm and historic ties between both countries with Mr Al Busaidi, state news agency Wam reported.

The two ministers also discussed ways of boosting co-operation and spoke about regional developments and global issues of mutual concern.

Read more UAE and Oman sign deal to link countries by passenger train

Sheikh Abdullah said the September visit to Oman of President Sheikh Mohamed underlined the deep-rooted relations between the countries and the desire to enhance security, stability and growth in the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, Wam reported.