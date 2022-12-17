Abu Dhabi resident runs marathon in overalls and hard hat in tribute to workers

An Indian man ran the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in workwear as a tribute to blue-collar workers around the world.

Sadique Ahmed, 31, who works in the oil and gas industry, said he was inspired to run the 42.2km race in a hard hat and blue overalls to make people aware of the importance of health and safety at work.

Sadique Ahmed ran the Abu Dhabi marathon on Saturday while wearing workwear to raise awareness about health and safety in the workplace. Photo: Sadique Ahmed

The Abu Dhabi resident ran the race in a respectable four hours and 12 minutes, in what was the seventh marathon of his life.

“It was really difficult at times because the hat I was wearing was making me sweat a lot,” said Mr Ahmed.

“People kept saying they could not believe I was running the marathon wearing an outfit like this.

“It was hard to relax with the helmet, as it kept getting hotter and hotter while I was wearing it.”

He managed to finish the race in a time that many would be proud of however, and dedicated his achievement to blue-collar workers everywhere.

“I wanted to create awareness for those workers everywhere and show that sport can connect us all,” he said.

“It was important to send the message that everyone has to look after their health and fitness.”

It was the first time he ran a marathon wearing anything but regulation running gear.

Read More Dubai Marathon set for grand return in February

His best time to date was at the Berlin Marathon, which he completed in three hours and 31 minutes.

The men’s category of Saturday’s race was won by Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat, with a personal best time of two hours and five minutes.

The women’s race was won by Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Eunice Chumba in two hours and 20 minutes.

The fourth Adnoc Abu Dhabi marathon: in pictures