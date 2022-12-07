Kenya's Daniel Kibet and Dickson Chumba confirmed for Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon

Organisers of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon announced early confirmations for the elite men's and women's races of the fourth edition of the event on December 17.

Kenya’s Daniel Kibet, winner of the 2019 Istanbul Marathon and runner-up at this year’s Milan Marathon, is joined by compatriot Dickson Chumba, who has won two of the world's major marathons - Tokyo in 2014 and 2018, and Chicago in 2015.

The women’s race will feature 2015 marathon world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia, and Angela Tanui of Kenya - who won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2021 and finished fourth and second respectively in the 2022 Tokyo Marathon and 2019 Vienna Marathon.

A record 20,000 runners are expected to line up for this year’s event, which includes a new route for the 42.2 kilometre race, marathon relay (two runners completing 21.1km each), 10km, 5km, and 2.5km runs.

The race starts in front of Adnoc Headquarters, and runners in various distances will cross a host of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The new Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon medals. Photo: Abu Dhabi Marathon

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the Adnoc Marathon has attracted interest from the world’s elite runners since its inception.

“The calibre of elites for this year’s race speaks volumes of how quickly Abu Dhabi and the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon have earned a reputation on the world’s long-distance running map,” he added.

“Attracting more than 20,000 participants is clear evidence of the event's distinguished position in the community and its ability to enhance collective efforts and encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

“The participation is still open across all distances and accessible to participants of all abilities.

“Therefore, we encourage everyone to register and join us on December 17. The 2.5 km race, named “Run Together”, provides an opportunity for people of determination to compete alongside other participants.”

Meanwhile, race organisers also revealed a new medal design. The new design incorporates the expected record number of participants set to take part in this year’s races.

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Village will be open from December 13, and will include entertainment for all members of the family.

Registration for the marathon and its accompanying race distances are open. For details, visit https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com