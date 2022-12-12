Hundreds of volunteers clear more than 1.5 tonnes of rubbish in Ras Al Khaimah

A huge campaign to clean up the scenic landscape of the UAE continued this week in Ras Al Khaimah as hundreds of volunteers cleaned up 1.655 tonnes of mixed waste.

It is the Emirates Environmental Group's (EEG) fifth leg of the "Clean UAE" campaign which operates under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and in association with the Ministry of Community Development.

The initiative had already been through Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah and Dubai and is now in its second week, scouring the scenic areas of Ras Al Khaimah for more rubbish to collect.

About 800 volunteers collected the weighty rubbish from a 3 kilometre-squared section of land in the Al Mazra'a part of the emirate, before separating it into recyclable and landfill waste. The recyclable material was then sent to the relevant centres.

“The Clean UAE Campaign is the biggest social transformation programme of EEG," said Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder of EEG.

"The campaign proves that we, the people of UAE, have a strong sense of belonging, responsibility and patriotism for our beloved country.

Volunteers of all ages took part in the clean-up initiative. Photo: Emirates Environmental Group

"We realise that it is our duty to maintain and ensure its well-being and prosperity.”

Ms Al Mar’ashi thanked the supporters of the campaign, the Public Services Department – Government of Ras Al Khaimah, for their commitment and contribution to make it a success.

The EEG is an accredited NGO to the United Nations Environment Programme, and a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance.

“We are pleased to witness the expansion of this campaign to cover all corners of the country with this high level of interest amongst students, families and companies," said Public Services Department Director General Khaled Al-Ali.

"We seek to protect this good land and make it clean and free of any pollutants that may harm the environment and its natural resources that Allah has bestowed upon us for the continuity and sustainability of human life, so that our Emirate remains beautiful and green and progresses towards a sustainable Ras Al Khaimah.”