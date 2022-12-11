UAE weather: Cool, cloudy and more rain on the horizon

The weather will stay cool and fresh in the coming days following showers on Saturday night.

There is a chance of more rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, there should be a chill in the air in the mornings before temperatures rise above 20ºC.

Heavy showers fell in Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain’s Nahil area, both home to some of the country's biggest farms.

More moderate rain fell in central Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

At Expo City Dubai, where families enjoyed the Christmas market, a brief 30-minute shower failed to dampen the district's winter festival launch.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning of further rain, along with winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour on Sunday.

It also forecasts a very rough Arabian Gulf, so beachgoers and swimmers should take care.

There will be highs of 29ºC and lows of 11ºC next week.

On Jebel Jais, the temperature dropped to 7.2ºC at 2.15am, the coldest spot in the country.

Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to drive carefully and be aware that speed limits may be cut on some roads. Changing speed limits are displayed on electronic boards.

Other parts of the Gulf have seen heavy rain in the last few days, including Saudi Arabia and Oman.