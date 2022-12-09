New lab in Dubai to test building materials for fire safety

Building material suppliers and contractors will need to get their products tested for fire safety at a new government laboratory.

Dubai Civil Defence said their Emirates Safety Lab will issue safety certificates to suppliers to ensure their construction materials are up to standards.

The lab has been testing materials and products since April. Without the safety certificate, authorities in the emirate will not issue approvals for construction work.

Brig Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director general of Dubai Civil Defence for Fire and Rescue Affairs, said everything from doors, cladding, electrical cables, paints, water sprinklers and smoke detectors should be tested before they are cleared to be installed in towers, houses and warehouses.

“The aim is to use the best fire-resistant materials, whether it is a door or cladding. The safety certificates will help to protect lives and properties," he told The National at the Big 5 construction exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Suppliers can easily get their products tested.”

The lab offers 90 different tests and issues 600 types of certificates.

“The lab has obtained international accreditation. Products from Europe, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been certified after testing," he said.

Brig Al Mutawa said the data on past fires would help the lab to develop and make sure that construction products are of good quality

He said buildings under construction in Dubai should have an advanced fire system to contain the blaze before firefighters reach the scene.

“More than 95 per cent of buildings in Dubai have smart fire alarm systems. We aim to prevent fires by reducing the response time to zero, but fire-resistant products and safety systems should be used to control the blaze before the firefighters get to work,” he said.