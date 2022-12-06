Ruler of Dubai tours Big 5 construction exhibition

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Big 5 construction exhibition on Tuesday.

The event is one of the biggest shows for the industry, with 2,000 companies there and thousands of visitors attending.

Most of the big developers show off their upcoming projects, while suppliers bid for business.

خلال زيارة معرض الخمسة الكبار اليوم.. 2000 شركة من 60 دولة في قطاع التشييد والبناء اجتمعت في دبي مع 55 ألف متخصص.. البناء والتشييد والعمران نحن عاصمته.. ومستقبله.. وقبلته.. pic.twitter.com/FzLoIeG4wD — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 6, 2022

The event runs until Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, themes include the use of future technology in construction and new modes of architecture.