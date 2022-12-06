Ruler of Dubai tours Big 5 construction exhibition

Thousands of delegates will visit forum this week

2,000 companies from 60 countries are exhibiting at the event at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Wam
Dec 06, 2022
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Big 5 construction exhibition on Tuesday.

The event is one of the biggest shows for the industry, with 2,000 companies there and thousands of visitors attending.

Most of the big developers show off their upcoming projects, while suppliers bid for business.

The event runs until Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, themes include the use of future technology in construction and new modes of architecture.

Updated: December 06, 2022, 1:20 PM
