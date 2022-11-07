Firefighters tackle major blaze at Downtown Dubai high-rise

Emergency services remain at the scene

Rory Reynolds
Nov 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Firefighters tackled a large blaze at a high-rise in Downtown Dubai in the early hours of Monday morning.

Footage showed flames spreading throughout the 35-floor building.

The flames were out by dawn, with a large part of the facade charred.

The building is part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the developer.

Dubai Police and civil defence authorities are being contacted for details.

Updated: November 07, 2022, 4:06 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL