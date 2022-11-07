Firefighters tackle major blaze at Downtown Dubai high-rise

Firefighters tackled a large blaze at a high-rise in Downtown Dubai in the early hours of Monday morning.

Footage showed flames spreading throughout the 35-floor building.

The flames were out by dawn, with a large part of the facade charred.

A strong fire is raging in the center of Dubai in the Downtown area. Emaar's high-rise building is on fire. pic.twitter.com/1VmGUGv83M — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇯🇵🇮🇱🇩🇪 (@TreasChest) November 7, 2022

The building is part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the developer.

Dubai Police and civil defence authorities are being contacted for details.