Firefighters tackle major blaze at Downtown Dubai high-rise

Firefighters tackled a large blaze at a high-rise in Downtown Dubai in the early hours of Monday morning.

Footage showed flames spreading throughout the 35-floor building.

The flames were out by dawn, with a large part of the facade charred.

A strong fire is raging in the center of Dubai in the Downtown area. Emaar's high-rise building is on fire. pic.twitter.com/1VmGUGv83M — Malinda ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช (@TreasChest) November 7, 2022

The building is part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the developer.

Dubai Police and civil defence authorities are being contacted for details.