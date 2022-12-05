Drug users in Dubai spared prosecution after being reported to police by family

More than 500 drug users who were reported to Dubai Police by family members in the past few years have been spared prosecution.

In 2017, UAE law prioritised treatment over punishment for addicts who voluntarily approached the police or were reported to the authorities by their family.

Dubai Police said on Sunday it has handled 576 such cases since then.

As per Article 89 of the country’s anti-drugs legislation, no criminal proceedings will be started against any user if they come to police, prosecutors or an addiction treatment unit to seek help or if they are reported by family.

The number of cases was announced during an annual inspection by the Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

It was also revealed that officers confiscated more than 6.6 tonnes of drugs in Dubai last year.

They also helped other departments across the UAE seize drugs smuggled into the country last year.

"We used new mechanisms and methods to bring down drug dealers and protect our society from the dangers of drugs,” said Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

It was also revealed that the department passed on 89 tips about drug smuggling to 27 countries.

This information contributed to the arrest of 36 international suspects and resulted in the confiscation of more than 4.4 tonnes of drugs.

Most recently, a person from a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in trafficking and smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe was arrested in Dubai.

Last year, 91 suspects who promoted drugs on 340 websites and social media accounts were arrested, and their accounts were blocked.

Drugs seizure by Dubai Customs – in pictures