Domestic worker reports sponsor to Dubai police over illegal painkiller addiction

A Dubai housemaid helped a woman to overcome her addiction to painkillers after she alerted the woman's mother who sought help from Dubai Police.

The 26-year-old woman fell into addiction after becoming involved with people who were a negative influence on her life.

She was divorced and lived with her 6-year-old son and housemaid in a house in Dubai, away from her family.

After the housemaid alerted the woman's mother to the addiction to painkillers, the mother contacted Hemaya International Centre, an affiliate of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics Department in Dubai Police, to ask for help.

The family were aware of the recent changes to the UAE’s Drug Law that allowed addicts to avoid legal punishment if they voluntarily gave themselves up to the police.

Col Abdullah Al Khayat, director of Hemaya International Centre, said the woman was a top student at university and graduated with a high score.

“She had a successful marriage until she met a group of negative friends who turned her life upside-down,” said Col Al Khayat.

"She used to tell them about her personal problems and they used to provoke her to make trouble. They lured her to become a drug addict and she ended her marriage."

After her divorce, she insisted on staying with her son and the housemaid and away from her family to hide her addiction.

“She reached the edge of collapse and the housemaid felt that she shouldn’t stand still," said Col Al Khayat.

"Some drugs cause hallucination that makes the person hear and see unreal things."

The mother took her daughter to Hemaya International Centre where experts referred her for rehabilitation and treatment.

“Family members usually deny they have a drug abuser inside their family. But the mother, in this case, didn’t hesitate and sought help to save her daughter,” he said.

Article 89 of the New Anti-Narcotics Law spares addicts from legal punishment if they voluntarily give themselves up to the police.

The law also makes it binding on addicts to hand over all drugs they have in possession and receive treatment. Addicts face legal charges if they refuse to get treated.