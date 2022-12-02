Thousands in Sharjah take part in National Day maritime parade

Thousands of people in Friday flocked to be a part of a maritime parade in Sharjah to celebrate the country’s 51st National Day.

People queued outside Sharjah Maritime Museum from 11am to join the boats that made their way through Al Qasba to Flag Island and then returned to the Maritime Museum Marina.

Hundreds cheered as professional skateboarders carried a vast UAE flag.

People also enjoyed traditional Emirati games, folk performances and drummers.

There were competitions, workshops and a food corner to liven up the event.

A bus served as a mobile museum that had Sharjah Museum Authority artefacts on display.

“The annual parade has been taking place for 13 years so far and draws thousands of participants from all nationalities and all ages,” said Samira Al Ghais, curator of Sharjah Maritime Museum.

“We have welcomed nearly 3,000 people to this year’s National Day maritime parade.”

The parade was organised by Sharjah Museums Authority's Maritime Museum and Sharjah Aquarium.

People can also visit Hisn Khor Fakkan and Sharjah Fort to take part in further celebrations and learn more about the UAE's rich heritage.