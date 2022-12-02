Fireworks displays round off UAE National Day celebrations

UAE National Day: Where to watch the fireworks

Thousands of people flocked to firework displays held across the country on Friday night to mark the UAE's 51st National Day.

The skies were painted green, white, red and black to commemorate the birth of the nation and revel in its bright future.

Some of the UAE's most popular destinations pulled in the crowds with shining examples of the pyrotechnic panache the Emirates has become known for.

Many made their way to the promenade at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi to watch a spectacular show.

The picturesque waterfront extension of Dubai Festival City Mall proved another attraction for those keen to keep the National Day party going on late into the evening.

من هنا بدأنا، لننطلق نحو المستقبل والريادة! في #اليوم_الوطني_الإماراتي51 نحتفي بإرثنا ونعتز به وعيننا على مستقبل نحقق فيه كل طموحاتنا! #برج_خليفة



Let’s cherish UAE’s history and look forward to what is yet to come with pride and joy! Happy 51st UAE National Day! pic.twitter.com/f8jQ206Jjn — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 2, 2022

Onlookers marvelled at the 3,000-firework display carried out alongside the mall's famed Imagine laser and fountain show.

The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was set to host an LED display, and Abu Dhabi's regal Emirates Palace even got in on the act.

It proved a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable day of activities all over the UAE.