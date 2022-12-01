Road closures in UAE for National Day events and parades

Several roads across the UAE will be closed to make way for marches, parades and events held to celebrate the country’s 51st National Day.

Abu Dhabi’s Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be closed in both directions between 5:30pm and 8pm on Friday, December 2, the emirate's transport authority said on Twitter, between Musaffah bridge and Shakhbout bin Sultan Street.

“The bridges in Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi will be closed on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3,” ITC said.

Lorries and buses transporting labourers will not be allowed in the city until 1am on Sunday, December 4.

Road Closure on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street - Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police said the traffic measures would take effect on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi island, including Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Mussaffah and Maqtaa bridges.

Ajman Police will close Al Safia street on Thursday, December 1, between 2pm and 6pm, for the Union Day march.

“We urge the public to use alternative roads,” the force said.

Ras Al Khaimah Police will close the main road leading to Al Qawasim corniche on Thursday, December 1 between 8am and 11am for National Day parades that will include military units.

Umm Al Quwain Police announced the closure of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mulla Street from Martyrs’ Square roundabout to the Marine Club roundabout for the parade on Thursday, December 1.

The road will be closed in both directions from 2:30pm to 6pm.

People are advised to use alternative roads.