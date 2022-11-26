Abu Dhabi announces lorry and worker bus ban for National Day celebrations

Lorries and buses transporting labourers will be banned from Abu Dhabi roads during National Day celebrations next week.

Abu Dhabi Police said the rule will be in place from noon on November 30 until 1am on Sunday, December 4.

The force said the traffic measures would take effect on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi island, including Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Mussaffah and Maqtaa bridges.

“Vehicles that provide logistic support and general cleaning services will be exempt from the decision,” said Brig Mohammed Dahi Al Humairi, director of traffic and patrols.

He said extra patrols would be on duty during the busy period to help with traffic management.

“There will be stronger police presence and tighter control that makes use of smart services,” he said.

“The goal is to ensure a smooth traffic movement.”

Brig Al Humairi urged motorists to abide by safety rules.

Employees in the UAE will have a four-day weekend to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day.

It will run from Thursday, December 1, through Saturday, December 3, and with Sunday, December 4 being a day off, employees will be back in the office on Monday, December 5.

Road rules for holiday

On Friday, Abu Dhabi Police set out rules to be followed by drivers during the festivities.

Police said people will be allowed to decorate their vehicles appropriately to mark the occasion, from November 28 to December 6, but all decorations must be removed after this period.

Those who fail to do so will be penalised, although authorities did not reveal details of the fines.

Other rules include not using spray paint on cars, not obstructing traffic or parking in undesignated areas.

People cannot change the colour of their vehicles, over-tint their car window glass, or obscure licence plates.

Drivers and passengers will not be allowed to leave their vehicles on roads with their engines running and pedestrians are urged to cross at designated areas only.

Police said drivers and passengers should not be seated in the back of pick-up trucks, stick their heads out of windows or sunroofs and must avoid littering and performing stunts.

It said inappropriate writing and stickers on vehicles are not allowed and urged people to avoid taking part in random crowding and parades.

Riding horses or camels on roads is not permitted.

