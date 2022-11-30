UAE National Day weather: Long weekend to see cooler days, cloud and chance of rain

Residents can expect a modest drop in temperatures, strong winds and a chance of rain over the National Day long weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Wednesday forecast slightly cooler weather on Thursday with some cloud cover and an increase in humidity by the evening.

Temperatures on Wednesday were set to reach a maximum of 32°C and drop as low as 14°C in the mountains.

The NCM also cautioned residents to expect fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas into Friday morning.

National Day falls on Friday and with many residents venturing outside to take part in the many activities, the NCM said they could expect a potentially cloudy day "with another slight decrease in temperatures".

"It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas," it said.

The Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman could also become choppy.

It is also a busy weekend for sport with thousands expected to take in the Rugby 7s tournament in Dubai that runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The NCM said there was a "probability of light rainfall" over some coastal and eastern areas on Saturday. It is again expected to be humid with a threat of fog into Sunday morning.

More of the same is expected on the last day before work resumes. Sunday is set to be cloudy, humid and with winds of up to 30kph.

"The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and [Sea of] Oman," the NCM said.

Rain weather in Dubai - in pictures