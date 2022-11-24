Diverted flydubai plane lands in Turkey after security threat

A flydubai flight from Warsaw to Dubai made an emergency landing in Turkey on Thursday after a security threat that turned out to be false.

Flight FZ1830 was diverted to Ankara Esenboga Airport, an airline representative said.

“The aircraft safely landed at 3.17am local time and was met with the local authorities,” flydubai said. “Our highly trained crew followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft was cleared for departure at 6.47am local time.”

Turkey's state-run Andolou news agency reported that the incident was a hoax bomb threat but did not provide further details.

The agency said 161 passengers disembarked during the search before being allowed back on board.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused to their travel plans,” the flydubai representative said.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority.”