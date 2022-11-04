Flydubai introduces flights to Corfu, Sardinia, Milan, Krabi and Pattaya

After weathering the storm of the global pandemic, flydubai is increasing its network to its biggest capacity yet. The low-cost airline has announced it will introduce flights from Dubai to several new cities in 2023.

Among the five new destinations are Milan, the second-largest city in Italy and Cagliari — the capital of Sardinia. Travellers will also soon be able to fly with the budget airline direct to the Greek island of Corfu.

Milan flights are scheduled to start in March, with fares from Dh2,000, while flights to Sardinia and Corfu will commence in June, just in time for the summer season. Return airfares start from Dh2,600.

Pattaya in Thailand is one of five new destinations being introduced to Flydubai's network. Photo: Flydubai

Popular Thai holiday hotspots Krabi and Pattaya are also new additions to the flydubai network. The former offers stunning beaches set against limestone cliffs while the latter is known for its lively atmosphere. Daily flights to both destinations in Thailand will launch on January 20, and economy fares start from Dh3,800 and Dh3,600 respectively.

The extension of the network means that flydubai will be operating to 113 places around the world, the most destinations that the airline has flown to.

“I am very proud to see our network grow bigger than ever. Dubai’s aviation industry has made a swift recovery, and our agility combined with our strong business model has enabled us to grow our operations and to achieve this significant milestone,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai.

“With 113 destinations now available to book, we look forward to offering our passengers more options for travel across our ever-growing network.”

Al Ahsa Oasis, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia, covers 85.4 square kilometres and is reportedly over 6,000 years old. SPA

Flydubai is also resuming flights to Saudi Arabia’s Hofuf, with services taking off later this month and fares starting from Dh1,400.

The city in Al-Ahsa Oasis in the eastern region of the kingdom is filled with historical landmarks and is a good destination for those keen to visit the largest palm oasis in the world. Flights will restart on November 24, with two services per week.

Emirates will codeshare on the airline’s new routes, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai International Airport. Resumed flights to Saudi Arabia will depart from Terminal 2, while all flights to the airline's new destinations will leave from Emirates' Terminal 3.

Flydubai is the first UAE airline to operate to Gan International Airport in the Maldives. Photo: Gan International Airport / Facebook

Flydubai recently became the first UAE airline to launch flights to Maldives’ Gan International Airport, ideal for holidaymakers flying to the southern atolls in the Indian Ocean holiday hotspot.

Last week, the airline announced a Dh841 million ($229m) profit in 2021, compared with a Dh712.6m loss in 2020, when the travel industry was hit hard by the pandemic.