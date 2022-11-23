Dubai Police impound cars after drivers perform stunts during rainfall

Dubai Police seized several cars that were filmed performing stunts during rainy weather on Tuesday.

Footage showing cars engaging in dangerous manoeuvres went viral on social media.

In one video, a grey 4x4 did a “doughnut”, or drove in a circle, on a roundabout and hit the front side of a taxi.

وشلك يا ريال 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/75LT4fXXQS — محمد الرشدان (@M_AlRashdan85) November 22, 2022

“Dubai Police spotted the videos of drivers driving recklessly and performing stunts in a number of the streets in Dubai during rainfall,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazroui, director of the force's traffic department.

“The officers identified the vehicles in a short time after the videos being circulated.”

The motorists were fined and their vehicles were impounded.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui warned motorists against performing such stunts on the road.

“People who drive their vehicles recklessly and endanger the lives of other road users or damaging properties will be stopped, impound their vehicles and refer them to justice for further punishment,” he said.

“We won’t stand still in front of such violations.”

Reckless driving incurs a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the impounding of the vehicle for 60 days, as per UAE traffic law.