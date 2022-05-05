Three arrested over stunt driving in Ras Al Khaimah

The men face fines of Dh2,000 each, black points and the car being impounded

The car used in the stunts will be impounded for 60 days. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Police
Salam Al Amir
May 05, 2022

Three men have been arrested after allegedly stunt driving and damaging public property in Ras Al Khaimah.

The emirate’s police force on Wednesday said the three, in their 20s, appeared in a number of videos that promoted reckless behaviour.

The police said they would be fined Dh2,000 ($544) each, given 23 black points on their licences and have their car impounded for 60 days.

The nationalities of the men, what types of stunts they were performing and the date of the incident were not revealed.

“Traffic laws are made to protect motorists who break the law from endangering their own lives and the lives of others,” said Maj Gen Ali Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

“Failing to adhere to laws and good ethics exposes people to risk.”

The force has been clamping down on reckless driving. Last December, a 21-year-old driver was arrested after performing dangerous stunts with his vehicle that caused the car to flip over.

Updated: May 05, 2022, 9:30 AM
UAERas Al KhaimahCarsLaw
