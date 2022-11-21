Hundreds attend funeral of elderly American woman who died in Abu Dhabi

Hundreds of Emiratis attended the funeral of an American expat who is thought to have just one surviving relative.

In a show of community spirit, large numbers of UAE citizens who did not know Louise Jane Mitchell, 93, attended her funeral outside Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Ms Mitchell is understood to have been survived by one son and no other relatives.

People came to hear of her death when a social media account that publicises Emirati funerals, Janaza UAE, posted about Ms Mitchell.

🔹بعد نشرنا لخبر وفاة امرأة أمريكية مُسنة اعتنقت الإسلام من قريب … توافد الناس لحضور جنازتها وكانت الجنازة مُهيبة لكثرة الحاضرين …

رحمها الله تعالى وأسكنها فسيح جناته pic.twitter.com/gzSKAiMOya — خدمة جنائز الإمارات (@Janaza_uae) November 18, 2022

Emirati video blogger Majed Alarmy shared the story of her burial on Twitter, saying that many of the mourners were complete strangers.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, shared Mr Alarmy's account of the funeral and said it was a display of Emirati community spirit.

Mr Alarmy said: “The woman had converted to Islam. Her funeral was in the same graveyard where my father and mother are buried, next to the mosque.

“The information about the burial was shared on WhatsApp groups. The mosque can accommodate 500 people. The number of men who attended the funeral filled up the mosque and there were people all the way to the car park, so there were nearly 1,000 men.

“Men who didn't even know her came for the funeral.

An elderly American woman who lived in Abu Dhabi passed away recently. Upon the news of her death hundreds of Emiratis who did not know her gathered to participate in her funeral to pray for her.That’s the Emirati positive citizenship.

Thanks brother Majed for sharing the story pic.twitter.com/kQAPExa8ME — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) November 20, 2022

“In Islam, they say if 40 people attend a person's funeral and pray for that person it is sufficient to wipe away their sins.

“Only Allah knows what beautiful deeds did she do that so many people turned up. May Allah grant her paradise.

“And to those who speak about women’s rights in Islam, hundreds of men carried her body to the burial ground. This religion came to elevate women and I ask Allah to elevate her to paradise. This is Islam, this is reality.”