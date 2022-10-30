Sheikh Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to Abu Dhabi police chief following wife’s death

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has offered his condolences to Director General of Abu Dhabi Police Maj Gen Maktoum Al Sharifi following the death of his wife Aisha Salem Al Mazrouei, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Saif expressed his profound sorrow and sympathy to Maj Gen Al Sharifi during his visit to the family in Manazif in Al Ain city.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan have also offered their condolences.

Maj Gen Al Sharifi has served as director general of the force since 2016.