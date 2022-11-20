Dubai Customs find more than 400g of marijuana hidden in pineapples

Dubai Customs have seized 416g of marijuana stuffed inside pineapples.

Officers made the seizure at Dubai International Airport after they became suspicious of a box containing pineapples that was transported from an African country, said Dubai Customs in a statement.

A passenger travelling with the box was stopped for an inspection.

The box had small black plastic bags with marijuana inside them, which were placed inside the fruit.

The date of the incident was not released.

“Dubai Customs is very alert and works hard to protect society by preventing the entry of narcotic substances,” said Khalid Ahmed, acting director of the passenger operations department at Dubai Customs.

“Smugglers try to circumvent customs inspectors by hiding their contraband inside cosmetics and personal care boxes, or in the linings of their bags.”

Mr Ahmed said they are expecting a huge increase in passenger numbers because of the World Cup in Qatar and during the winter season but they have strict plans in place to stop smuggling.

An advanced scanning system and trained officers would help thwart any such attempts, he said.

Brazen smuggling attempts - in pictures