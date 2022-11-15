Emirates to expand biometric services for all travellers at Dubai airport's Terminal 3

International travellers will soon be able to speed up their airport experience with the use of biometric data, a service previously only available to UAE residents and GCC nationals.

Emirates has partnered with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to extend the use of biometric recognition technologies at Dubai International Airport. The new agreement focuses on DXB’s Terminal 3, and is offered to all travellers arriving in Dubai and transferring on to connecting flights.

The service is available to travellers arriving in Dubai and transferring on to connecting flights. Photo: Emirates

Biometric recognition technologies and a government pre-populated biometric database will identify travellers at several points in the airport, from check-in and lounges to boarding and immigration. AI systems recognise each traveller’s unique facial features and link to their passport for instant identity verification.

“Emirates continually invests to improve customer experience and we thank the GDFRA for extending the bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to Emirates’ services and allow our international passengers to Fly Better,” says Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer.

International travellers will be able to use the service next year, once they have provided official consent via the Emirates app, at Emirates self check-in kiosks or in person at Emirates check-in desks.

“Dubai is one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, and 2022 has already seen more than eight million tourists arrive in the city,” says Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of the government body.

"We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination."

Emirates reported a record profit in the first half of the current financial year on strong travel demand during the peak summer season as international borders reopened and coronavirus restrictions eased.

The airline posted a Dh4 billion ($1.1bn) profit in the April to September period, compared with a loss of Dh5.8bn in the same period last year, Emirates said on Thursday, citing its ability to increase capacity in response to the surge in travel demand.

