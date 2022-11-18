Dubai driver fined Dh25,000 for causing accident while intoxicated and fleeing

A driver in Dubai has been fined Dh25,000 ($6,806) for drink-driving, crashing his vehicle into a car then fleeing the scene.

The Indian man, 39, was caught hours after causing the accident on August 18.

He was driving through a neighbourhood in Bur Dubai when he lost control of the car and swerved into another vehicle that was stopped on the right side of the road.

The man fled but after a report was filed with Dubai police, cameras identified the car number plate, leading to him being traced and arrested.

Arresting officers noticed the man behaving strangely and used a breathalyser to confirm he had alcohol in his system.

The UAE has a zero-tolerance approach to driving after consuming any alcohol.

The man spent two days in custody before being released on bail.

During questioning he admitted driving his car while under the influence of alcohol and fleeing after the accident.

He failed to attend his hearing at Dubai’s Traffic Court so the penalty was issued in absentia.

Prosecutors provided judges with medical and accident analyst reports confirming the man was at fault.

He was ordered to pay Dh25,000 and judges said he would be jailed for eight months should he not comply.