Drink-driver fined Dh15,000 after causing Dubai road crash

A motorist who crashed into another car while under the influence of alcohol has been fined Dh15,000 by a Dubai court.

The Emirati driver, 25, swerved abruptly to his right before smashing into the vehicle in Bur Dubai on September 11 of this year.

Both vehicles were damaged but nobody was injured.

Police were called to the scene and ordered the man to take a breathalyser test after noting he was acting strangely.

He was found to have alcohol in his system.

The UAE has a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and driving. This means there is no legal limit for alcohol use when in charge of a vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody before being released two days later on bail.

Prosecutors said he was driving carelessly and not paying attention to the road.

He was charged with drinking and driving and damaging property.

He admitted both charges at Dubai Traffic Court this week. His licence was suspended for three months, in addition to the Dh15,000 ($4,080) penalty.

The driver was warned he would be jailed for 150 days if he failed to pay the fine.

Ministry of Interior data showed people driving under the influence of alcohol were involved in 56 road crashes in the UAE in 2021, which led to 12 deaths and 44 injuries.