British drink-driver on wrong side of the road jailed by Dubai court

Traffic police chief reminds public of UAE's zero-tolerance approach to driving under the influence of alcohol

The UAE has a strict zero-tolerance policy to driving under the influence of alcohol. Photo: Getty Images
Salam Al Amir
Jun 22, 2022
A drink-driver who travelled on the wrong side of the road, crashed into an electric gate and jumped a red light has been sentenced to one month in prison by a Dubai court.

Prosecutors said the Briton, 42, had consumed a significant amount of alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

He was spotted driving recklessly and causing damage to property by police on an evening patrol in Bur Dubai.

Dubai Traffic Court sentenced the motorist to one month in prison and suspended his driving licence for six months.

Prosecutors said the man was driving his car against the flow of traffic while under the influence of alcohol, failed to stop at a red light and hit an electric gate belonging to a property.

He was arrested and ordered to take a breathalyser test, which returned an 'extremely high' reading of alcohol in blood, prosecutors said. The date of the incident and time were not disclosed.

During questioning, he confessed to the charges.

The UAE adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and driving. This means there is no legal limit for alcohol use when in charge of a vehicle.

“The 42-year-old motorist was convicted of several traffic offences including drink driving,” said Salah Bu Faroosha Al Falasi, senior advocate general and head of traffic prosecution in Dubai.

The traffic chief urged all drivers to exercise extreme caution when on the road and to adhere to all traffic rules.

“Dubai authorities maintain zero tolerance against drunk driving,” he said.

Updated: June 22, 2022, 1:28 PM
