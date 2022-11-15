President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of 'brighter future for all' at G20 summit

President Sheikh Mohamed says it has been an honour to attend the G20 summit in Bali.

He said the difficult challenges faced by the world will only be addressed through conversation and working together, and affirmed the UAE's position in pursuing a better future for everyone.

“I was honoured to participate in the G20 Summit in Bali. Our world faces complex challenges that can only be addressed through dialogue and co-operation,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“The UAE is committed to working with the international community to pursue solutions that promise a brighter future for all.”

In his address to fellow leaders on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Indonesian presidency for leading and co-ordinating the G20 and said balance was needed to reach their goals.

“In the UAE, we believe that a balanced approach is the most successful approach to achieving sustainability,” he said.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's commitment to its role in energy markets and its pioneering agenda in the clean energy sector. He said it had embodied this commitment through investments worth $50 billion in the field of clean energy.

He highlighted the UAE's establishment of the Crimean Climate Alliance in partnership with Indonesia, and its launch of the “Accelerating the Transformation of the Developing Countries Towards Sustainable Energy” initiative.

The UAE President thanked the other participants at the summit, saying he hoped to meet them in the Emirates next year at the Cop28 UN climate change conference.

More than 20 of the world’s most powerful leaders congregated in Bali for the two-day G20 summit, seeking to mend fractured opinions on issues ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine, a weakening global economy and soaring food and energy prices.

Indonesia is South-East Asia’s only G20 member and the first in the region to host the summit. It will pass the presidency to India, which will take the chair on December 1.

G20 member nations account for 80 per cent of the world’s economic activity and two thirds of its population.

The member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the EU.

Indonesia invited other nations to the summit, including the UAE, Singapore, Cambodia and Ukraine.