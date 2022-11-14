Dubai fire fighters battle warehouse blaze

Fire fighters in Dubai are tackling a blaze which broke out in a recycling warehouse.

Dubai Media Office said crews were "currently working to put out a fire" in a message posted on social media at about 5.20pm on Monday.

The building is located in Al Quoz Industrial Area 1.

"No casualties have been reported so far," Dubai Media Office stated.

Dubai Civil Defence were called to the scene at 4.17pm.

Officers are continuing efforts to extinguish the fire and "ensure the safety of everyone at the site," Dubai Media Office stated.

Pictures released by the media office showed flames engulfing the premises as clouds of thick smoke fill the skies.