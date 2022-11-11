President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad attend joint military drill

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain attended the final day of the joint Emirati-Bahraini military antiterrorism exercise in Manama on Thursday.

Members of the UAE Armed Forces and the Royal Guard, a unit of the Bahrain Defence Force, participated in Jelmoud 3, the three-day drill.

Several other units from the defence force and Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and National Security Agency also took part in the exercise.

The exercise was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohammed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and several senior military officials.

The exercise was also attended by Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalifa, Commander in Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force; Maj Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Commander of the Royal Guard and Director of the Exercise, Col Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Guard Special Forces, and other senior officials.

Before the exercise, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

It was signed by Lt Gen Eng Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Maj Gen Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at attending the exercise.

King Hamad welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and praised the efforts of everyone involved to ensure its success.

“We are delighted to welcome the UAE Armed Forces to their second home, Bahrain. It confirms the close historical ties between the two friendly countries,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed toured Bahrain International Airshow with King Hamad.

During their visit to the 10th annual airshow at Sakhir Airbase, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in the kingdom's civilian and military aviation sector.

