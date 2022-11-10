Sheikh Abdullah attends Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has attended the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, a high-profile event in the capital that highlights tolerance and coexistence.

Held under the theme Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership, this year's forum started on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, was the keynote speaker.

He said the forum has become a prominent global event for promoting the values ​​and concepts of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

He welcomed the participants and praised their ideas that help to promote peace, consolidate the principles of fraternity and human solidarity, expand partnerships and forge alliances with peacemakers at the global level.

The forum recently announced that Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has won the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize, presented by the forum under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah.

The award honours leaders and scholars who have presented practical initiatives and scientific contributions to promote peace.

A large number of decision-makers and religious leaders, including ministers, representatives of UN organisations and government bodies, intellectuals and academic figures, civil society institutions and organisations working in the field of peace and tolerance, are participating in the forum.

The ninth assembly of the forum focuses on the opportunities and challenges of international co-operation and partnerships.

It is a platform where participants can exchange views and share their experiences to spread peace, coexistence and solidarity.