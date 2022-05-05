Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Fatwa Council head at his home

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has visited Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, director general of the UAE Fatwa Council, at his home.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed listened to poems recited by Dr Al Derei and met his family.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed.

Read More New picture shows Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed celebrating Eid with grandchildren

Several photos were taken to mark Sheikh Mohamed's visit. Hamad Habtoor Al Derei and Abdulla Habtoor Theeb Al Derei, family members of Dr Al Derei, can be seen in the photos that were released by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The UAE Fatwa Council was created in June 2018. It is the official reference for fatwas — Islamic rulings — and oversees all work related to them.

The council also has the authority to grant licences to issue fatwas, train muftis and develop their skills. It conducts related studies in co-ordination with the country’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The council's members comprise experts in Sharia.

The body also supervises fatwas issued by other authorities and represents the UAE at international conferences and seminars.