Meet the Zayed award winner striving for peace after son died standing up to extremism

A tireless campaigner for peace says the death of her son in a terrorist attack in France a decade ago fuelled her desire to create a better world for others.

Moroccan-French activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten, 62, has dedicated her life to helping young people turn away from extremism to honour her son, Imad, who died while bravely standing firm in the face of violence.

Imad Ibn Ziaten was the first of seven murdered by Toulouse terrorist Mohamed Merah in March 2012.

The army paratrooper, 30, was shot at close range after refusing to follow demands to lie down and imploring his killer to put his gun down.

Merah, 23, born in France to Algerian parents, had claimed to belong to Al Qaeda in exchanges with officers trying to persuade him to surrender.

Merah was later killed in a police siege.

Rocked by her son's death, Ms Ziaten went to the social housing units where Merah grew up in search of answers.

What she found disturbed her, but ultimately set her on the humanitarian path she walks every day.

Overcoming hate with love

Latifa Ibn Ziaten shows a photograph of her son, killed by Mohamed Merah, to France's then-president Francois Hollande.

She was told by a group of teenagers the man who took her son's life was deemed a hero.

“Don’t you watch TV, madame?,” she recalls them telling her. "He’s a hero, a martyr for Islam.”

She decided to fight back – not with anger or hate, but compassion and love.

“When a young person falls into this trap it is because they are suffering," she told The National.

"Suffering starts at a young age – maybe in school or at home – maybe they were never held or loved and that is when they turn towards hatred.”

Ms Ziaten established the Imad Association for Youth and Peace just a month after her son's death, using it as a vehicle to promote tolerance, harmony and dialogue.

Since then she has worked with young people, migrants, prisoners and communities in France and abroad to stop them from being radicalised and to reintroduce them into society.

Her dedication to the cause was recognised in the UAE last year, when she was awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

She used the $1m prize to further invest in her work.

Mother's quest a poignant tribute to son

Ms Ziaten hopes her association is a fitting tribute to her son and the values he stood for.

“Imad gives me the courage to continue,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“I hope he is proud of me because of everything I do. All the help I bring to the young today is to see him growing in their eyes.

"He died while on his feet so I need to see the youth on their feet. Everything I do, I see Imad growing through the association and I hope he is proud of me.”

The determined mother is seeking to deliver a ray of hope for society after being submerged into darkness by grief.

“If I didn't see positive results, I wouldn’t have continued,” she said.

“In France, there is more hatred. There is a lot of fracture within the youth and politicians are not helping."

She said bringing happiness to others touches her heart and brings her to tears.

“It calms my pain because pain cannot be healed easily.”