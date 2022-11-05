Sheikh Abdullah meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.

They also spoke about several issues of mutual concern, including food security and energy, and regional and international developments, said news agency Wam.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Mr Cavusoglu on the resumption of the Ukraine grain export deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July.

The agreement, which allows ships carrying Ukrainian grain to depart from blockaded Black Sea ports, has assuaged fears of global food shortages amid the ongoing war with Russia.

READ MORE UAE and Turkey explore investment opportunities to boost economic relations

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE was keen to advance relations with Turkey in various fields.

In July, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology visited Turkey to discuss closer ties.

The two countries are especially keen on collaborating in areas that include gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy and healthcare, among others, he said at the time.