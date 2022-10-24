Sheikh Mohamed reviews bilateral relations with Mozambique's president

President Sheikh Mohamed has received Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Nyusi and his delegation at the start of the meeting, saying his visit would be an important boost to relations between their two countries in various fields.

The meeting addressed various aspects of the UAE-Mozambique relations and the opportunities available to expand the scope of common interests.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Nyusi affirmed their interest in developing bilateral relations and advancing them to serve the interests of their countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting also touched on co-operation on the environment and battling climate change.

Mozambique is a member of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (Aim for Climate) co-led by the UAE and the US, which was announced last year.

The two sides stressed the important role the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (Cop 28), which will be hosted by the UAE next year, can play in this regard.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Mr Nyusi expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, stressing his keenness to continue working with him for further growth and prosperity of bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior UAE officials.