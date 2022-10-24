Man killed in e-scooter collision with car in Sharjah

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who failed to stop at the scene, has been arrested

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 26 OCTOBER 2020. E-scooter trials rolled out in five areas across city for a year long project for commuters to rent and use e-scooters while commuting to and from tram and metro stations. Special cycle and scooter lanes in JLT next to Al Mas tower. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Kelly Clarke. Section: National.
Salam Al Amir
Oct 24, 2022
A 30-year-old man died after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a car in Sharjah on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, an Arab citizen in his 50s, did not stop at the scene.

He was later arrested by police and the case has been referred to the public prosecution.

Sharjah Police received a report of an incident in the emirate's Al Taawun area at about 3pm and said emergency services were immediately sent to the area. The man sadly died at the scene.

Police originally said the victim was an 11-year-old child, which they have since clarified was not the case.

An Emirati boy was critically injured in June 2021 after his electric scooter collided with a car in Khor Fakkan.

Sharjah Police have carried out safety campaigns amid the rising popularity of e-scooters.

The force has warned against the careless use of e-scooters and bikes, and urged riders to wear protective gear.

In March of last year, UAE hospitals reported a spate of injuries from electric scooter accidents.

Doctors say broken bones, bruises and scrapes from falling off the two-wheelers — some can travel at more than 30 kilometres an hour — are common.

Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:59 AM
