Watch: Man arrested by Ajman Police for driving in wrong direction on motorway

A motorist has been arrested by Ajman Police after putting lives at risk by recklessly driving in the wrong direction at high speed on a busy motorway.

Police patrols were sent out after the force's control room saw the driver of a Lexus vehicle travelling against the flow of traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a major transport link in the emirate.

Control room footage also recorded the driver performing dangerous stunts in a residential area.

His movements were monitored by the team, helping officers to track down and arrest the offender within two hours.

خلال ساعتين فقط شرطة عجمان تضبط سائق مركبة قاد بطيش وتهور وعرض حياة الآخرين لخطر pic.twitter.com/W2xFQviXDo — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) October 23, 2022

Police said the man was a citizen of a Gulf country, aged 26.

They said he had 39 previous road traffic offences, had racked up fines of more than Dh17,000 and had 46 black points on his driver licence.

His licence has been suspended for six months due to the serious nature of his offences, and the vehicle seized, said Saif Al-Falasi, traffic and patrol director for Ajman Police.

The case has been referred to the emirate's public prosecution service.

The force did not disclose the date of the incident.

Police have urged members of the public to drive with due care and attention on the roads and to avoid behaviour which puts the lives of other road users in danger.