UAE and WHO sign $25m agreement for Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

The UAE has signed a $25 million agreement to support Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed pledged the money, which will go towards maintaining its services, in July this year.

The agreement is part of the UAE's continuing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the Office of the UN Special Co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

The 250-bed hospital, which was established in 1968, plays a big role in providing health services to the Palestinian community.

Services include cardiology, orthopaedics, paediatric medicine and neurology, in addition to comprehensive general healthcare.

It also serves as a teaching hospital and research facility for Al Quds University Faculty of Medicine.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, thanked the UAE for its “generous donation”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right and it is central to development,” he said.

“We thank the United Arab Emirates for its generous donation, leading role, and commitment to improving the delivery of quality health services for the Palestinian people.”

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for International Development Affairs, said the agreement reflects the UAE’s consistent and historic commitment to the Palestinian people in meeting their humanitarian needs, especially in the health sector, news agency Wam reported.

He said more than 130,000 people will benefit from Al Makassed Hospital services.

Lynn Hastings, UN Resident Co-ordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, thanked the UAE for its “timely and generous support”. She said it would help ensure continued essential health services at the hospital.

Dr Rik Peeperkorn, head of the World Health Organisation Office for West Bank and Gaza, said the agreement is critical in sustaining the immediate and critical delivery of essential healthcare services at the hospital, including referral cases.

It will also improve the quality of its obstetrics and gynaecology department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine.

Hospital director general Dr Adnan Farhoud also thanked the UAE for the “humanitarian gesture”.