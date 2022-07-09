UAE President Sheikh Mohamed pledges $25m for Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

The funds are part of the UAE's continuing efforts to help Palestinian healthcare

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MAJEDA EL-BATSH A Palestinian nurse sits outside the obstetrics and gynecology ward at the Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem on August 1, 2012.
Jul 09, 2022
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has pledged $25 million to Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem to help its services.

The pledge is part of the UAE's continuing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions.

The 250-bed Makassed Hospital, which was established in 1968, plays a big role in providing health services to the Palestinian community.

They include cardiology, orthopaedics, paediatric medicine, and neurology, in addition to comprehensive general healthcare.

It is also serves as teaching hospital and research facility for Al-Quds University Faculty of Medicine.

Updated: July 09, 2022, 4:53 PM
