Dubai delivery riders cleared of stealing company’s motorcycles

A group of delivery riders have been cleared of stealing 11 motorcycles provided to them by a Dubai-based delivery company.

On Thursday, Dubai Court of Misdemeanours dismissed a case of breaching trust that was filed against them.

The court heard that the 11 — from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and aged between 22 and 33 — were reported to Al Muraqqabat police station last year for failing to return the motorbikes.

Their employer claimed they stole 11 motorbikes belonging to the company, worth a total of Dh99,000, between October 2020 and March 2021.

“The riders were each handed a Bajaj Pulsar 150 when they were outsourced to work for the company,” the company’s Emirati legal representative told the court.

“Their contracts for carrying out delivery tasks lasted for two years but they disappeared before the end of the two years and didn’t return the motorcycles.”

Three of the riders were taken to the station for questioning while the other eight were not located.

During questioning, the men said they left work because they were not paid their wages for periods ranging between two and six months.

“But we didn’t steal anything,” one of the delivery riders told the court.

“All of us went together and returned the motorcycles to the two mediators who arranged for the work between us and the delivery company.”

The court said in its verdict: “Evidence presented by prosecutors failed to prove a breach of trust charge or the existence of criminal intent in this case.”