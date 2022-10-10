UAE weather: Possibility of early morning fog with cooler temperatures expected

The UAE is set for further improvement to the weather this week after cooler temperatures in recent days, but there is a chance of fog early in the morning in coastal and inland areas.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman are set for temperatures between 39°C and 40°C in the day and between 22°C and 27°C at night.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly throughout the week with temperatures as low as 17°C and 19°C expected at night in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it will be humid at night and early in the morning in most areas.

The centre said the weather will continue to be “fair to partly cloudy at times” for the remainder of week.

It will be moderately windy with estimated speeds of between 10km to 30km per hour.

Clouds could form over eastern areas of the Emirates between Tuesday and Friday.

Al Ain and parts of Sharjah emirate have been hit by rain in recent days.

How cloud seeding works