Pupils should have scientific knowledge and practical skills, says Sheikh Abdullah

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has said educators should focus on empowering pupils and students with scientific knowledge and practical skills they can take with them into the future.

Talking at a remote meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, Sheikh Abdullah, who is also the chairman of the council, expressed his confidence in all the country's educational authorities and institutions to work together to fulfil this goal.

He said the national education goals were aimed at meeting the country's development, economic and social needs.

Smart learning programmes, new teachers' codes, licensing and evaluation systems, and a focus on teaching maths and science in English, are part of the national education strategy.

It also includes preparing pupils to attend universities around the world and compete in the global marketplace.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the current and future strategy will ensure students develop scientific and practical skills, foster national identity and increase their awareness about the rest of the world.

He said everyone — educational bodies, institutions, individuals, parents and society — should work together to strengthen the educational system so future generations are capable of building the future of their homeland and the world.

He praised the students who are on scholarships and studying outside the UAE. The experiences they gain in a foreign country will help them to contribute to society and meet the needs of the job market.

Local agencies and institutions inside the country and abroad can work together in the interest of the students, Sheikh Abdullah said.

He praised the Khotwa (RizeUp) programme, a full-ride scholarship covering tuition and living expenses for two years of community college in the US and Canada, before students can transfer their credit to any international or local university to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The scholarship programme was launched in September by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

The meeting was attended by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and several other officials.

The meeting also reviewed the policies of Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and the United Arab Emirates University, and their advanced systems and programmes.

