Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russia's Sergey Lavrov in New York

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

On the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, in New York, the ministers spoke about the partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The officials also discussed issues of common concern, such as energy and food markets and the importance of stability in these areas for the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah said the two nations' partnership had led to many achievements around the sustainable growth of their economies.

The meeting was also attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

