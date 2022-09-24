Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russia's Sergey Lavrov in New York

Foreign Minister expresses the UAE's desire to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier this year. AP
The National
Sep 24, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

On the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, in New York, the ministers spoke about the partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more
Russia should lose UN Security Council seat, European Council president says

The officials also discussed issues of common concern, such as energy and food markets and the importance of stability in these areas for the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah said the two nations' partnership had led to many achievements around the sustainable growth of their economies.

The meeting was also attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

Celebrities at the UN General Assembly 2022: in pictures

Priyanka Chopra speaks at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Instagram / priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra speaks at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Instagram / priyankachopra

Updated: September 24, 2022, 8:20 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL