Day one of Gitex: in pictures

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition — Gitex — opened on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together all the latest technology for visitors to experience, exhibits included computers, robots, supercars and the latest smartphones.

The five-day tech event, running from Monday to Friday, will host 5,000 companies across two million square feet of exhibition space — a 25 per cent year-on-year increase — divided into 26 halls.

One of the world's largest tech shows, 52 per cent of the exhibitors are new to Gitex. These include global tech companies Binance, AMD, Tencent and ByteDance.

The event, now in its 42nd year, will feature the latest developments and innovations in 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, cybersecurity, FinTech, blockchain, data analytics and smart cities.