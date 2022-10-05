Dubai Police arrest man after he lays down with pillow on busy road

Dubai Police on Tuesday arrested a man after he lay down at a busy intersection and held up traffic.

Video footage of the incident shared widely on social media showed the man lying on Salah Al Din Street in Al Muraqabbat, Deira.

The man seemed comfortable with a pillow under his head.

"I'm not scared of dying but scared to die in a foreign land," the man said in the recording.

The original video posted on TikTok has been deleted but it had been shared several times.

Dubai Police tweeted that the Asian man was endangering his life and the lives of other road users.

Read more Dubai Police make 178 arrests in first two weeks of anti-begging drive

“According to article 399 of the Federal Penal Code No 31 of 2021, anyone who deliberately commits an act that would endanger the life, health, and security of people, will be sentenced to imprisonment and a fine,” the force wrote on Twitter.

Police did not disclose any details about the man but urged people to report such acts on its app.