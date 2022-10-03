Dubai Police rescue falcon stuck in tree

A Dubai Police officer went beyond the call of duty when he helped to free a falcon stuck in a tree.

In a video shared by the force that later went viral, the falcon was seen trying to fly away but had its claws caught in a chain.

The incident took place in the Hatta area of the emirate on Sunday.

A police officer said some people living in the area saw the distressed bird and called them for help.

#Dubai Police officers goes beyond duty and rescue a falcon trapped on a tree in Hatta area on Sunday pic.twitter.com/YgHHdlV6rZ — Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) October 3, 2022

The video shows a police pickup truck approaching the tree. An officer then climbs it to release the bird.

Another officer, seeing the falcon struggling in the heat, urges his colleague to work quickly.

The rescuing officer then gently removes the chain and frees the bird.

“Dubai Police always respond to any distress calls, whether it involves humans, animals or birds," the officer says in the video.

In August last year, four men who caught a pregnant cat as it fell 10 metres from a balcony received a Dh50,000 ($13,600) reward each from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The community heroes were seen catching the feline in a blanket after she hopped over a second-floor balcony barrier and plummeted towards the street below in Murar, Deira.

A video, shot by one of the men, went viral after it was shared by Sheikh Mohammed.